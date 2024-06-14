K-State lands Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball is adding one of the biggest names in the transfer portal for 2024-25.

The Wildcats got a commitment from Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins on Friday. The former Illini forward comes to Manhattan for his fifth and final year of college hoops. He started 82 games, over four seasons, with Illinois. Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 native of Sacramento, California, averaged 12 points and six rebounds as a senior.

Hawkins brings a total of 126 games for Illinois. He earned Second Team All-Big 10 in 2023-24.

Multiple reports online, including FOX Sports, say Hawkins is set to make roughly $2 million in NIL for his fifth-year of college basketball. If true, that mark would make the new Wildcat one of the highest-earning college basketball players in America.

The move likely solidifies the 2024-25 roster with the following players on scholarship:

Coleman Hawkins (Transfer forward from Illinois)

Ugonna Onyenso (Transfer center from Kentucky)

Dug McDaniel (Transfer guard from Michigan)

Brendan Hausen (Transfer guard from Villanova)

Baye Fall (Transfer forward from Arkansas)

Achor Achor (Transfer forward from Samford)

Max Jones (Transfer guard from Cal State Fullerton)

CJ Jones (Transfer guard from UIC)

David N’Guessan (Returning senior forward)

Macalead Rich (Returning sophomore forward)

Taj Manning (Returning redshirt sophomore forward)

David Castillo (Incoming freshman guard)

Chimobi Ikegwuruka (Incoming JUCO forward)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.