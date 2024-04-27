K-State’s KT Leveston selected in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

DETRIOT (KSNT) – Former K-State offensive lineman KT Leveston will continue his football career in California.

Leveston was selected in the seventh round, 254th overall, by the Los Angeles Charges. He was the second offensive lineman and third Wildcat taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Waco, Texas native spent his entire college career with the Wildcats, starting in 32 of 50 total games played. Perhaps most impressive is the 330 pound guard was only flagged one time in his final two seasons at K-State, totaling out to 1,842 offensive snaps.

Leveston received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his performance in 2023 and was part of K-State’s 2022 Big 12 Championship and 2023 Pop Tarts Bowl victory.

