K-State holds off Oklahoma State with strong second half

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats held off Oklahoma State in the second half of a 70-66 home victory.

They were led by Arthur Kaluma, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys went up by seven late in the first half after an 11-3 run and led at the half 35-31.

Oklahoma State started the second half strong as well and built a 10-point advantage with just over 10 minutes in the second half.

Kansas State didn’t go away, though. A late push gave them a 61-60 lead after a Cam Carter three-pointer with 3:31 left.

Javon Small tied the game up with 53 seconds on a layup before Carter came through in the clutch again hitting the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds left on a layup of his own.

He then knocked down two free-throws to ice the game and secure the win, contributing 15 points in the process.

The Cowboys are still searching for their first win in the Big 12.

The win puts Kansas State at 14-4 overall, 4-1 in Big 12 play and they will go on the road to face Iowa State on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

