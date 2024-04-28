K-State freshman guard to transfer after starting 16 games

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats are losing a talented guard to the transfer portal after he spent just one season in Manhattan.

K-State’s Dai Dai Ames will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Ames averaged five points and two assists for the ‘Cats as a true freshman, while appearing in 31 games and starting 16.

He seemingly broke out in the Wildcats’ final game of the season when he scored a career high 16 points against Iowa in a NIT loss.

Ames is the sixth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal in the 2024 offseason. K-State has also added four via the portal, most recently big man Baye Fall from Arkansas.

