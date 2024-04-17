Has K-State found immediate-impact transfer on the O-line? ‘Just a consistent winner’

There is a theory in some college football circles that it is harder for an offensive lineman to make an immediate impact as a transfer than it is for just about anyone else.

Running backs can focus on gaining yards. Cornerbacks can focus on covering wide receivers. Defensive ends can focus on getting sacks. There is an individual or one-on-one element involved at all of those positions. But offensive linemen are part of a group of five. The way one of them blocks on any given play affects the other four.

For that reason, learning how to block in a new system can take time. But it seems like Easton Kilty has found a shortcut through that process.

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound senior transfer offensive lineman from North Dakota appears to have fit right in as a member of K-State’s front five. So much so, that he spent most of spring practice operating as the team’s starter at left tackle.

“He’s really, really good,” K-State football coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s a physical guy and he’s got really good length. He gets challenged every day. I think that’s the thing that he was most excited about coming here. Everyday in practice you’re challenged, whether it’s against Chiddi Obiazor, Ryan Davis or Jordan Allen as well as our older guys that we held out. He is getting challenged every day. He is for sure a guy who is already in our rotation.”

That is excellent news for the K-State offensive line, which is trying to adjust to life without multiyear contributors like Cooper Beebe, Hayden Gillum, KT Leveston and Christian Duffie.

Replacing that much talent is no easy task. Adding an impact transfer to the mix certainly helps.

Kilty arrived at K-State ready to do exactly that. He felt overlooked as a recruit when he signed with North Dakota. This was his opportunity to prove he could play at a higher level. It didn’t want to waste it.

“He’s really quiet, but he’s also a dog,” K-State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier said. “He could play for a Power Five team anytime and anywhere. Honestly, he is a really good dude and really smart. He can move people off the ball and he’s good at pass protection. We are only in spring ball and he’s doing a lot of good things already. I can’t wait to see him this season because he’s really strong and really explosive.”

Some understandably wondered how long it would take Kilty to make an impact with the Wildcats. But that no longer seems like a concern.

His teammates are already expecting big things from him, even though he only transferred here a few months ago.

“Easton is a dude,” K-State offensive lineman Carver Willis said. “He is going to come in and be physical at the point of attack and he is going to drive you off the ball. He’s been super sharp about picking up our offense. He has got a lot of years under his belt ... and he understands football really well. He’s just a consistent winner and he’s going to try and dominate you on every play.”