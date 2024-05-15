K-State football signs transfer quarterback

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It appears the Wildcats have found a solid backup for Avery Johnson.

K-State announced the signing of Ta’Quan Roberson on Tuesday. He transfers to Kansas State from UConn.

Roberson will be a veteran in the Wildcats’ QB room, as he enters his sixth year of college. He spent three years with Penn State, redshirting once, before transferring to UConn for two years and getting a bulk of his playing time in 2023. He started for the Huskies last fall, racking up more than 2,000 passing yards and 120 yards on the ground, good for 14 total touchdowns.

Roberson joins a quarterback room with Avery Johnson, redshirt sophomore Jacob Knuth, Washburn transfer Kellen Simoncic and true freshman Blake Barnett.

