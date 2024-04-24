K-State football to open 2025 season in Ireland

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats season opener in 2025 will be a long way from Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State football will play Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 23 to start its 2025 campaign, K-State Athletics announced the unique plan on Wednesday.

The game will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series and played in Aviva Stadium.

“We are thrilled that Kansas State University and our football program have been selected to play Iowa State in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor said in a press release. “The opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans to visit one of the world’s top travel destinations and to showcase our football program and brand on a global stage was one we could not pass up. We appreciate John Anthony and his staff for making this unbelievable experience possible, and I know our team, coaches and fans are eager to begin preparations for the trip to Dublin.”

It’s the second time evet that K-State football will play a game outside the United States. The ‘Cats played Nebraska in Tokyo, Japan in 1992. The game between the Wildcats and Cyclones will be the first ever Big 12 matchup in Ireland, the fourth edition of the Aer Lingus Classic and the 10th college football game all-time played in Ireland.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be chosen to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic,” head coach Chris Klieman said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “Our players and staff are excited to expose our program to a global audience, and the cultural experience will also be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of Wildcat Nation. We appreciate our administration and the Aer Lingus Classic team for making this tremendous experience possible.”

The Wildcats sacrifice a home game to make the trip happen, as K-State was set to host ISU in 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.