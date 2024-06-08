K-State drops game one of Super Regional to Virginia, 7-4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Wildcats now have their backs against the wall in the postseason, as they dropped game one of the Super Regional round to the Virginia Cavaliers, 7-4.

Kansas State got the scoring party started first by jumping out to a 3-0 lead, but gave up two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to fall behind by 4-3.

A solo home run by David Bishop in the top of the seventh tied things up at four a piece, but in the bottom of the inning the Cavaliers jumped ahead thanks to a three-run home run.

Kansas State had some chances in the final two frames but couldn’t push any runs across.

The win moves Virginia one step closer to the College World Series, and the Wildcats will need to win two in a row to take the series win.

Historically, 78% of teams who win game one of a Super Regional round win the series overall, so the Wildcats will need to buck that trend to see their season continue.

Game two of the Super Regional will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPNU.

