K-State defensive lineman signs with Titans

NASHVILLE (KSNT) – A former Wildcat edge rusher is getting a chance at the next level.

Khalid Duke will be a Tennessee Titan, according to ESPN. Duke is expected to sign an undrafted free agent deal with Tennessee.

Duke spent five seasons in Manhattan, playing in 46 games while tallying 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He had six sacks and one forced fumble in 2023.

Duke is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. K-State had three players get drafted: Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston and Ben Sinnott.

