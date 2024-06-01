K-State’s Culpepper hits for cycle in NCAA regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KSNT) – Kansas State short stop Kaelen Culpepper came out swinging in the Wildcat’s first NCAA tournament game.

Though it was an unconventional game that spanned over two days due to weather delays, Culpepper knocked a single, a double, a triple and a two-run shot against Louisiana Tech.

Culpepper’s feat is just the Wildcat’s fourth-ever cycle, and their first since 2014. The first-round matchup with the Bulldogs is also the Wildcat junior’s first NCAA tournament appearance.

The home run came in the top of the eighth inning to extend K-State’s lead to 19-4, marking its highest run total of the 2024 season.

