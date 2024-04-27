K-State’s Cooper Beebe selected 73rd overall in 2024 NFL Draft

DETRIOT (KSNT) – Former K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe will continue his football career in Dallas, Texas.

Beebe was selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Dallas Cowboys. He was the second Wildcat taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, after the Washington Commanders took Ben Sinnott off the board at pick 53.

Beebe was a consensus All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year while at K-State. The former ‘Cat helped lead his team to a Big 12 Championship title in 2022 and a Pop Tarts Bowl victory in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 335 pound offensive lineman started in 48 of 51 career games in his five seasons at K-State.

