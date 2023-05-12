K-State CB Ekow Boye-Doe receiving interest from Chiefs after rookie minicamp tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs have added just one player who attended the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Despite adding three veteran free agents this week, a new report suggests Kansas City might not be done adding from that group of tryout players just yet.

Former Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe was one of the standouts at the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp last weekend. He had been slated to attend the Washington Commanders’ rookie minicamp this weekend, but The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reports that he’s since declined that invitation and will not attend.

The reason? Fowler says that Boye-Doe has “received interest from the team in working towards an extended deal.”

Former Kansas State CB Ekow Boye-Doe will not attend Commanders rookie minicamp, a source said. He recently attended camp with the Kansas City Chiefs where he impressed, and has since received interest from the team in working towards an extended deal. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 11, 2023

Boye-Doe previously attended the team’s local pro day.

As we mentioned earlier he was a standout during the team’s three-day minicamp:

Boye-Doe didn’t record an interception this week, but he was very active in recording pass breakups and passes defended throughout the weekend. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that one of his pass breakups even drew verbal praise from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo that could be heard by media members. I just wonder if Boye-Doe managed to do enough given how competitive the cornerback position is in Kansas City.

The big question here is simply in regards to when a deal might happen and who the team will be released from the 90-man roster to make room for Boye-Doe. It’s unclear whether a transaction is imminent or whether we’ll be waiting until the team begins OTAs in 10 days.

