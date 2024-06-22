K-State’s Boye-Doe hosts first kids camp in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Current Super Bowl Champ and former Kansas State Wildcat Ekow Boye-Doe is using the offseason to give back to his community.

Boye-Doe, who’s originally from the country of Ghana, grew up in Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School. He hosted his inaugural kids camp there on Saturday morning, teaching skills and drills on the field he used to play on.

The camp was free of charge for any sixth through eighth graders.

“Growing up, sometimes we weren’t able to go to all the big camps and stuff,” Boye-Doe said. “So I just wanted to be able to give everybody easy access to just sign up and show up.”

The professional cornerback wasn’t the only one leading camp, he had plenty of friends, including current K-State Wildcat Keenan Garber, out there with him.

The two are close friends, dating back to their high school days when they played for rival schools, Boye-Doe at Lawrence High and Garber at Free State.

“I’m just so proud of him and where he’s come and all the adversity he’s overcome,” Garber said of Boye-Doe. “And just being out here, being able to give back to the community, that’s what it’s all about, so I’m so happy for him.”

Boye-Doe is entering his second year with the Kansas City Chiefs, and will report for training camp in late July.

