K-State’s Bernat earns NCAA regional bid

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State women’s golf will be represented at the national level in postseason play.

Carla Bernat, a Wildcat junior, received an individual bid to an NCAA regional on Wednesday. Bernat will play in the Bryan, Texas regional May 6-8.

It’s the sixth time a Wildcat individual will advance to a NCAA Regional and the second-straight season as Haley Vargas was selected last year.

