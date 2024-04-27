K-State’s Ben Sinnott selected 53rd overall in NFL Draft

DETROIT (KSNT) – Former K-State tight end Ben Sinnott is taking the next step in his football career in Washington, D.C.

Sinnott was drafted in the second round, 53rd overall, by the Washington Commanders. He’s the first K-State prospect to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Iowa native played three seasons for the Wildcats, racking up 10 total touchdowns and 1,138 career receiving yards in that time. Sinnott was an All-American Honorable Mention in 2023 and earned All-Big 12 First Teams honors in 2022-23.

The NFL Draft runs through April 27.

