K-State basketball losing Glover to portal after injury-riddled season

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball had two major roster moves on Friday.

The Wildcats added Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen, but are losing Ques Glover to the transfer portal.

Glover struggled to stay healthy for the ‘Cats in the 2023-24 season after suffering a knee injury in K-State’s first game of the season. He got hurt again around the turn of the calendar year, when the team was eyeing his return.

Glover has just his COVID season of eligibility remaining, having played two seasons at Florida and two at Samford before transferring to K-State.

He will presumably seek a medical redshirt to assure the 2023-24 campaign doesn’t count as his final year of eligibility. Glover averaged 14 points per game as a senior with Samford, in 2022-23.

Glover becomes the fifth Wildcat to leave the program via transfer in 2024, joining Dorian Finister, Cam Carter, RJ Jones and Jerrell Colbert.

