K-State basketball legend Lon Kruger joins K-Nation

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Former K-State men’s basketball player and head coach Lon Kruger was back in his home town of Silver Lake over the weekend.

Kruger, who suited up for the Wildcats from 1971-74 and coached what’s often called one of the greatest K-State basketball teams of all time in 1987-88, has a storied basketball career. He’s taken five different schools, including K-State, to the NCAA tournament, spent time coaching in the NBA and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

His career all started in Kansas.

Kruger joined K-Nation’s Caroline Soro in a one-on-one interview, discussing everything from his coaching days to current retirement lifestyle.

“It’s always about people,” Kruger said of his favorite part of his career. “Relationships. One of the concerns today with all the portal and the transferring, maybe not the opportunities for young coaches coaches today to develop those relationships that really last for a lifetime … It’s a changing world, and we have to embrace it and move forward.”

Kruger applauded current K-State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s approach to the team and the trajectory he has the program on right now.

“He’s a guy that people love playing for, he’s embraced the community,” Kruger said of Tang. “People appreciate what he’s been doing a lot.”

The Silver Lake native reflects on his time at K-State, his son following in his footsteps as the head men’s basketball coach at UNLV and more. The full interview aired in Sunday’s episode of K-Nation.

