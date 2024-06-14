K-State basketball lands transfer from Illinois for reported $2M NIL deal: reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report from NBA insider Shams Charania said Coleman Hawkins, a highly-coveted transfer, is heading to Manhattan.

Hawkins had been testing the NBA Draft but removed his name from consideration on May 29 and opted for the transfer portal for his final collegiate season.

After removing his name from the draft, Hawkins was contacted by Arkansas, LSU, Louisville, Kansas State, and many others. He took an official visit to Kansas State before making his decision.

Wheat harvest is ‘no comparison’ to last year

Multiple outlets, including The Athletic and FOX Sports, are reporting Hawkins’ commitment to Kansas State comes with an expected $2 million Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal.

Hawkins, a Sacramento, California, native, has spent five years at Illinois with the Fighting Illini. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

He helped Illinois to a 29-9 overall record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, a game the Illini lost to eventual national champion Connecticut.

Hawkins is the eighth transfer for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats this offseason and likely solidifies the roster ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.