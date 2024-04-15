K-State basketball adds another transfer guard

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has its second transfer portal pickup of the 2024 offseason.

The Wildcats picked up a commitment from University of Illinois-Chicago transfer CJ Jones on Monday, according to multiple reports including GoPowercat’s Ryan Gilbert and On3’s Joe Tipton.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 guard, started 31 of 33 games for UIC in 2023-24. He spent two seasons with the Flames and comes to K-State with two years of eligibility remaining. As a sophomore, the East Saint Louis, Illinois native averaged 11.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Jones is the second transfer portal guard to pick the Wildcats ahead of Jerome Tang’s third season leading the program. Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel committed to Kansas State in early April.

K-State currently has three incomers for the 2024-25 season, as David Castillo joins the ‘Cats straight from high school.

The Wildcats have also seen three outgoing transfers, most notably guard Cam Carter who committed to LSU.

Jones shot 37.8% from three-point-range as a sophomore.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.