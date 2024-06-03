K-State baseball wins Fayetteville regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KSNT) – Kansas State baseball is feeling super on Sunday night.

The Wildcats beat Southeast Missouri State 7-2 to complete a perfect 3-0 showing in their NCAA regional and advance to the super regional. The Wildcats didn’t need the buffer room of the double-elimination tournament.

It’s the second time ever that K-State baseball has reached the super regional and the first since 2013. It’s also the first super regional as a head coach for Pete Hughes.

K-State beat Louisiana Tech 19-4 in its opening game of the regional, which started on Friday but finished on Saturday due to a weather delay. Then, the ‘Cats stunned the nation’s fifth-ranked team, the hosting Razorbacks, with a 7-6 win on Saturday night. Pete Hughes’ team completed its regional sweep with Sunday’s win against the Redhawks, who eliminated Arkansas earlier in the day.

Ty Ruhl, who’s experienced an injury-riddled redshirt junior campaign, stepped up in a big way in just his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season. He delivered four scoreless and started the fifth inning but exited before recording a 13th out on the evening. Sophomore Cole Wisenbaker delivered three scoreless out of the bullpen, ending the seventh inning with a bases loaded strikeout to silence a Redhawk threat.

The K-State pitchers worked with a lead for their final eight innings of work. The ‘Cats scored four in the second and three in the fourth. They used contact to generate offense, rather than homers which boosted KSU on Saturday. Six of their early runs came on singles, while the other came on a ground out.

The Redhawks got on the board with a two-run home run off Blake Dean in the eighth inning.

Dean walked the first two batters of the ninth inning before JJ Slack came in and got the final three outs.

K-State is now one of the 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament and will play in a super regional either June 7-9 or June 8-10. There are eight super regionals and the winner of each advances to the College World Series, which begins June 14 and concludes June 22-24.

K-State will play in the Charlottesville super regional, hosted by the University of Virginia.

