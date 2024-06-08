K-State baseball’s season ends in Supers loss to Virginia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State baseball team was on the cusp of the College World Series, but the season ended after a second loss to Virginia in the Super Regional round on Saturday, 10-4.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Wildcats kept things close and stayed within one run, but failed to get a big hit to put them in the lead.

Jackson Wentworth got the start on the mound for the Wildcats. He had a decent outing, going six innings while giving up four runs on eight hits while fanning five batters.

Tyson Neighbors took the ball from him and kept the Cavaliers at bay by only allowing one run on one hit.

Offensively, it was hard for the Wildcats to get much going. They scored in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly and again in the second with a fielder’s choice, and hit two solo home runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

The game was within one run, with Virginia leading 5-4 heading into the ninth inning, but the Cavaliers scored five runs in the final frame to put things out of reach.

The loss ends Kansas State’s season with an overall record of 35-26.

