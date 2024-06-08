K-State baseball’s season comes to an end in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KSNT) – Despite a competitive game two, K-State baseball fell to No. 12 Virginia in the Super Regional.

The Cavaliers beat the Wildcats 7-4 for the second-straight game, eliminating K-State to advance to the College World Series.

Jackson Wentworth started on the mound for the ‘Cats, throwing five strikeouts in six innings pitched. Virginia starter Jay Woolfolk threw seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Virginia got on the board early, scoring two runs in the top of the first, but K-State quickly evened the score, bringing in one run in both the first and second innings. The game stayed knotted at two until Virginia’s Henry Ford hit a two-run single in the top of the fifth to give the Cavs a 4-2 lead.

Brendan Jones gave K-State another run with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, cutting Virginia’s lead to 4-3. However, the Cavaliers tacked on another in the top of the eighth, extending their lead to 5-3.

Kyan Lodice knocked another solo shot for the ‘Cats in the bottom of the eighth, once again cutting the Cavs lead to one. Virginia ran away with it in the top of the ninth, extending its lead to 10-4 to ultimately secure the win.

With the loss, K-State finishes the season 35-26. Virginia, now 46-15, moves on to Omaha.

