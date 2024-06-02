K-State baseball’s regional championship matchup set

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KSNT) – Kansas State baseball will play Southeast Missouri State with a trip to the NCAA Super-Regionals on the line.

SEMO beat Arkansas, 6-3, Sunday afternoon to advance to play K-State. The Redhawks will turn around to play the Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The double-elimination regional means SEMO will have to beat K-State twice to advance to the Super-Regionals. K-State needs just one win to move on, since SEMO lost to Arkansas on Friday.

If SEMO tops Pete Hughes’ Wildcats in the Sunday evening duel the two will play again on Monday with the winner advancing. A start time has not been announced for the possible regional finale on Monday.

The Wildcats beat the nation’s fifth-ranked Razorbacks 7-6 on Saturday to put themselves in the drivers seat for the regional title.

