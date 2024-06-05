​K-State baseball previews super regional matchup with Virginia

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State baseball is gearing up for just its second NCAA Super Regional appearance in school history.

The Wildcats made it out of the Fayetteville regional without losing a game, beating top-seeded Arkansas, along with Louisiana Tech and Southeast Missouri State. Now heading into Charlottesville, Virginia, the ‘Cats are just two wins away from punching a ticket to Omaha.

“Our number one goal in this program is to win a national championship and to put that on paper… We’ve come a long way.” head coach Pete Hughes said. “And it’s not tricking our guys to believe in it — we live it, we prepare for it, and we work for it every day.”

Preparing for a best of three with No. 12 Virginia on its home diamond is no easy task though, the Cavaliers racked up 26 wins at home during the regular season.

“It’s going to be a grind,” junior shortstop Kaelen Culpepper said. “Virginia is a good team, and we expect them to put up a battle but, we’re going to do the same thing. We’re a tough team, so it’ll be a dog fight for the both of us and we’ll see who comes out on top.”

The Wildcats take on Virginia in game one on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. CST. Game two is set for Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and the rubber match, if needed, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. All games will air on ESPNU.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.