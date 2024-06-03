K-State baseball players’ decision to stay pays off with regional title

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KSNT) – After K-State baseball missed the postseason in 2023, there were a lot of big decisions to be made.

Key players for head coach Pete Hughes’ squad had options to go elsewhere, like the transfer portal or to play professional ball.

“All these kids that got snubbed last year and got to sit and watch regionals at home, that’s painful for those kids and our coaches, it’s life too,” Hughes said. “They could’ve bolted and went other places like I said, but they galvanized and are even more motivated to get other places with each other.”

Shortstop Kaelen Culpepper and closer Tyson Neighbors saw their name atop mock MLB drafts. The two played together on the Team USA Collegiate team and decided to return to Manhattan.

Pitcher Owen Boerema had the opportunity to play professional baseball. He returned to Manhattan and set the senior single-season strikeout record.

Second baseman Brady Day was drafted in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. He put his trust in coach Hughes, returning to Manhattan.

The decisions paid off, as the Wildcats finished as winners of the Fayetteville Regional after three-straight wins over Louisiana Tech, No. 5 Arkansas and SEMO.

“[Those players] chose to come back so we could have moments like this,” Hughes said. “That doesn’t happen at this level of college baseball…they chose to come back because there’s this thing called loyalty.”

Coach Hughes has made it clear that the Wildcats still have their eyes set on Omaha, the site of the College Baseball World Series, but he wants his guys to enjoy the moment first.

To get to Omaha, K-State will have to beat No. 12 Virginia in a best-of-three series at the Cavaliers’ home field.

