K-State baseball hopeful tough schedule translates to postseason success

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State baseball is feeling confident and prepared for the postseason after an intense regular season schedule.

In 2023,, the Wildcats found themselves just on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in. This time, head coach Pete Hughes put an emphasis on strength of schedule to try to get his team its best shot at playing in the field of 64.

“We did play the most difficult schedule in league,” Hughes said. “We played one of the most difficult schedules out of conference and overall schedules, and I kept leaning on that for our body of work and I was hoping the committee would to the same thing.”

Even with the strength of schedule in effect, Coach Hughes said he didn’t feel at ease until K-State got its named called during Monday’s selection show.

“Until you become a brand name, traditional program, you are never comfortable on Memorial Day weekend,” Hughes said.”

K-State’s non-conference games featured teams like Tennessee and Clemson, who are now two of the tournament’s 16 No. 1 seeds hosting their respective regionals.

The Wildcats also finished sixth in what Hughes calls the nation’s third best conference, posting a 15-15 record in Big 12 play that included a series win over No. 1 seed Oklahoma State.

“It was definitely a tough schedule for us, it’s definitely prepared us for what we’re about to face going into the postseason,” junior infielder Kaelen Culpepper said. “I think Coach Hughes and the rest of the coaching staff have done a really good job of helping us prepare for the really good baseball we’re about to play in a couple days.”

When asked about changing his mentality from regular season games to postseason games, senior pitcher Owen Boerema says he won’t have to adjust much.

“When you’ve looked at our schedule, there’s been a lot of high quality games against teams that are in regionals now,” Boerema said. “You don’t really change your mentality from facing OU and Oklahoma State in season, I mean, those are regional hosts that we’re playing three times in a weekend. So that’s kind of prepared us all year to be where we’re at now.”

The ‘Cats head to Fayetteville as the regional’s No. 3 seed. They face No. 2 Louisiana Tech on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. Arkansas is the No. 5 overall seed in the whole tournament.

