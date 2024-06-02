K-State baseball headed to regional finals

FAYETTEVILLE (KSNT) – Kansas State baseball secured not just its second win of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, but its second win of the day.

The Wildcats beat one-seeded Arkansas 7-6 on their home field in Fayetteville.

The game started in a pitch out between K-State’s Jackson Wentworth and Arkansas’ Hagen Smith. The Razorbacks struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth.

Arkansas’ lead did not last long though, as the Wildcats put together a six-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Kaelen Culpepper, who hit for the cycle in K-State’s first regional game that concluded earlier in the day, knocked a three-run home run to put the ‘Cats up 6-2.

The Hogs began to close the gap with a run in both the seventh and eighth innings, but freshman Nick English hit a solo homer to extend K-State’s lead to 7-4.

Arkansas made things close yet again in the top of ninth with a two run home run that cut the ‘Cats lead to just 7-6.

Tyson Neighbors closed things out on the mound for the ‘Cats, ending the game with a strikeout.

With the win, K-State will play the winner of SEMO and Arkansas in the regional final on Sunday at 6 p.m.

