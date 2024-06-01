K-State baseball game postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KSNT) – After five innings, weather has delayed K-State’s first game of the NCAA regional in Fayetteville.

Thunder and lightning, along with heavy rain, made officials decide the game could not be completed on Friday night. It will resume at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

K-State leads Louisiana Tech 9-4 in the top of the sixth inning. The loser of the now two-day game will play SEMO at 2 p.m. The winner will play host Arkansas at 8 p.m.

