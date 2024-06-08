K-State baseball falls in first game of Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KSNT) – Despite maintaining a lead through five innings, K-State baseball fell to No. 12 Virginia in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional on Friday.

The ‘Cavs got the best of the ‘Cats, securing a 7-4 victory in game. The game was tied 4-4 following a David Bishop solo home run heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but a three-run shot from Virginia’s Henry Godbout put the Cavaliers up 7-4 and sealed the deal.

Owen Boerema started on the mound for K-State, throwing five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. The Wildcats used four arms on Friday, calling on relievers Blake Dean, Cole Wisenbaker and James Guyette. The Cavaliers used three pitchers.

Virginia is now just one win away from punching a ticket to Omaha, while K-State needs to win the next two games of the series.

Game two is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Virginia’s Disharoon Park.

