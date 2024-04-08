K-State’s Ayoka Lee returning for another season

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State women’s basketball team received huge news as leading scorer Ayoka Lee will be returning for a final season.

The K-State women’s basketball team announced her return to Manhattan on social media on Sunday evening.

Lee—already one of the best players in the programs history—will look to complete a decorated resume.

She led K-State last season with 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks en route to her fourth First-team All-Big 12 selection and second Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Lee accomplished this despite missing more than a month an ankle injury. The Wildcats had an excellent year, going 26-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play, good for third in the Big 12 and a four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

She joined the Wildcats as a in 2018 but redshirted her freshman season, gained another season due to COVID-19 and used a medical redshirt after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to knee surgery. This has allowed her to return for her seventh season.

Lee holds the NCAAW Division I record for most points scored in a game, with 61 against Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2022.

The Minnesota native is at or near the top of an abundance of school records. She holds the school record for blocks (310), scoring average (19.2) and double-doubles (60).

She is currently third in school history in points scored with 2,194. With her return, the Wildcats will look to improve upon last season and compete for a championship.

