K-State’s Ayoka Lee announces decision

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State center Ayoka Lee has made a decision regarding her final year of college eligibility.

The NCAA all-time record holder for points in a single game will return for her seventh season of college basketball. K-State women’s basketball announced her decision on social media on Sunday.

Lee arrived at K-State in 2018 but retains eligibility due to a redshirt as a true freshman, a medical redshirt in 2022-23 and an extra year, provided to all student-athletes, from the 2020 COVID pandemic which canceled the NCAA tournament.

Lee averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats in 2023-24. K-State women’s basketball had its best season of the Jeff Mittie era, winning 26 games and earning a spot as a first weekend host in the NCAA tournament.

Lee has scored 2,194 points in her college career. Kendra Wecker holds the program’s all-time scoring record with 2,333 points.

The Wildcat center is most known for her record-setting 61 points in a single game, against Oklahoma in 2022. Lee returns having already earned All-Big 12 First Team honors four times.

