K-State Athletics announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State will induct 10 people into its Athletics Hall of Fame in August of 2024.

Kevin Lockett and Nick Leckey will represent Wildcat football in the newest class. Askia Jones and Jacob Pullen are the men’s basketball alums included.

For women’s basketball, former head coach Deb Patterson and former player Diana Miller will be inducted. Scott Sellers goes into the hall for track and field while Kim Zschau is volleyball’s latest inductee.

Carl and Mary Ice are being inducted for their contributions to K-State Athletics.

“This year’s class of 10 individuals is a phenomenal group, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame,” Executive Associate Athletics Director for Communications and K-State Athletics Hall of Fame Chairperson Kenny Lannou said. “Each of these inductees have made a lasting impact on K-State Athletics and Kansas State University, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Manhattan this fall for a special induction weekend.”

The class is the 14th in the history of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and will be honored during the weekend of August 30.

