K-State announces its 2024 Catback Tour

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State has announced the dates and stops for its 2024 Catback Tour.

The tour kicks off on May 14 with Head Football Coach Chris Klieman, coaches and student-athletes making stops in Salina, Great Bend and Liberal. On May 15, the tour will hit Dodge City, Garden City and Scott City. On May 16, the tour hits Colby and Hays.

Starting May 20, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang, coaches and student-athletes will start the second phase of the tour. The group will stop in Hutchinson and Wichita on May 21. On May 22, the group will stop in Chanute, Emporia and Kansas City. The tour will end on May 23 with stops in Marysville, Seneca and Topeka.

“The tour stops will have a fan-friendly atmosphere and feature mini-pep rallies, photo opportunities, and meet and greets with the guests,” a press release from K-State Sports states.

“Willie Wildcat and members of the cheer team will also be in attendance. Make sure to follow K-State Athletics on social media platforms throughout the tour for more coverage.”

