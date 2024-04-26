K-State adds 3-point specialist from Villanova

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats are adding a sharp-shooter to their 2024-25 roster.

K-State men’s basketball got the commitment of Braden Hausen on Friday, he announced his decision on social media. Hausen shot almost exclusively three-point shots in two years with Villanova. In the Big East, Hausen attempted 246 shots from the field combined in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Of those 246, 223 were three-point jumpers.

He shot 39.5% from deep over those two seasons, including 38.1% in the 2023-24 season. Hausen sanks 61 jumpers from deep last season, despite playing just 17 minutes per game. He appeared in 34 games as a sophomore for ‘Nova but did not start any.

Overall, Hausen averaged 6.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game last season.

Hausen is a 6-foot-4 guard from Amarillo, Texas. He becomes Jerome Tang’s third transfer commit of the offseason, joining UIC guard CJ Jones and Michigan guard Dug McDaniel.

