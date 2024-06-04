K-State AD Gene Taylor reacts to regional baseball championship

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State baseball is headed to just its second Super Regional in program history, and few are more excited than athletics director Gene Taylor.

Taylor made the trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas over the weekend to watch the ‘Cats compete in regionals. He got a front row seat to the Razorback’s hostile home environment, and gave credit to the ‘Cats for playing through it.

“Just watching that joy [of the players] yesterday and last night was so much fun,” Taylor said. “I was so happy I could be there.”

Taylor said he had forgotten how intense the postseason baseball can be, in terms of strategically cycling through pitchers and managing an atypical game schedule. He had more praise for K-State’s players and coaches, specifically head coach Pete Hughes, for coming out of the regional on top.

“Between the coaches and the players and get to see them have this success together, and I know how tight this group is and how tight the players are with Pete,” Taylor said. “They all came back to reach this goal and certainly accomplish a lot more. This was a big step in that goal together, and it’s been cool to watch it.’

K-State travels to Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, which Taylor says he will be in attendance for, to take on No. 18 overall Virginia.

