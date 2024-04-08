K-Nation’s top KU basketball plays of 2023-24 season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – There were many incredible moments for Kansas basketball, on the men’s and women’s side, in the 2023-24 season.

The K-Nation team compiled some of the top plays from both Jayhawk teams and aired them in Sunday’s K-Nation. Here’s how the list went down, in no particular order.

A barrage of highlights for Elmarko Jackson, Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. in a KU win over Missouri

K.J. Adams Jr. gets a steal and a slam to send Oklahoma packing to the SEC

Holly Kersgieter’s three-quarter court pass to Taiyanna Jackson that forced a timeout in a Sunflower Showdown victory

Elmarko Jackson’s personal seven-point run that included a monster slam against Wichita State

K.J. Adams Jr.’s rebound, ball-handling, a dunk against the Shockers in Kansas City

Taiyanna Jackson’s two-handed swat against Big 12 champion Oklahoma

The combination of Holly Kersgieter’s KU career-leading 3-pointers

Kevin McCullar Jr.’s dagger corner three to put UConn to bed in Allen Fieldhouse with a minute to play

Nick Timberlake’s biggest dunks, including an alley-oop and-one against Texas

Zakiyah Franklin’s three-pointer to tie the game against Michigan in the NCAA tournament, a game the Jayhawks would go on to win in overtime

The video clips of K-Nation’s favorite plays is not included on this story due to broadcast rights.

