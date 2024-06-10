K-Nation (6/9/24): Lon Kruger, Kasey Hamilton, K-State baseball’s postseason run and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – From Eugene, Oregon to Charlottesville, Virginia, this week’s episode of K-Nation wraps up 2023-24 K-Nation sports calendar.

The K-Nation team breaks down K-State baseball’s postseason run, after the team made just its second Super Regional appearance in school history over the weekend. Sports Director Glenn Kinley made the trip out east, providing coverage from Charlottesville.

Meanwhile, several Jayhawks and Wildcats are returning home from NCAA Outdoor Nationals with hardware.

Back in Kansas, KU men’s hoops lost rising sophomore Elmarko Jackson to a season ending injury during a team scrimmage. However, both Bill Self and Jerome Tang have stayed active in the transfer portal, adding big time additions this week.

KU also extended women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider’s contract, keeping him in Lawrence through the 2027-28 season.

This week’s episode featured two guests, one being K-State men’s basketball legend Lon Kruger and the other being recent KU softball graduate Kasey Hamilton. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro caught up with Kruger in a one-on-one interview at an event at Silver Lake high school.

KU’s Hamilton joined K-Nation‘s Landon Reinhardt and Caroline Soro in-studio before hitting the road to start her professional softball career. Her interview, as well as the rest of Sunday’s show, can be watched above.

