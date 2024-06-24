K-Nation (6/23/24): Ekow Boye-Doe, Henry Greenstein, Brandon Schmelzle and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – It may be June, but the K-Nation team is finding a reason to talk football.

Summer camps are in full force, and K-Nation made pitstops throughout the area. K-State quarterback Avery Johnson joined forces with former Jayhawk running back Jake Sharp to host a youth football camp in Manhattan.

Kansas City Chief and former Wildcat corner Ekow Boye-Doe also hosted a camp of his own in his hometown of Lawrence. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro caught up with Boye-Doe one-on-one at the camp to talk about being a Super Bowl champion, giving back to his community and more.

Henry Greenstein with the Lawrence Journal-World joined the K-Nation studio for the second appearance to talk Jayhawks this week. Greenstein chops it up about summer recruiting and scholarship positions with KU men’s basketball.

Axtell’s Brandon Schmelzle looks to make the jump from 8-Man to Power 4 football with a commitment to KU. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro tells us why the decision was right for both parties.

K-State women’s basketball took the college game by storm last season, reaching a No. 2 ranking in the country at one point. K-Nation catches up with a couple of veteran transfers looking to help the Wildcats make a postseason push.

The show also shares both schools’ nominees for the Big 12 Athlete of the Year competition, A KU golfer with a big win, Coach Tang’s new contract details and more.

