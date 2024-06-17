K-Nation (6/16/24): Ochai Agbaji, Brian Smoller, KU women’s basketball update and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The summer isn’t slowing the K-Nation team down.

A lot of basketball happened this week, starting with a big-time pick up for Jerome Tang’s Wildcats with forward Coleman Hawkins. K-Nation breaks down the K-State hoops’ roster with 13 players now on scholarship.

Lawrence was wealthy with basketball this week as well. Former KU guard Keith Langford (2001-04) made a pit stop at Bill Self’s kids camp and left a special message for this year’s team.

The 16th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic took place on Thursday, bringing back Jayhawk stars to the area. Aqib Talib, Christian Braun, David McCormack and Devonte’ Graham all share what it means to be back at their alma mater.

Ochai Agbaji broke out as a senior with Kansas men’s basketball, eventually leading his team to the 2022 National Title. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley caught up with Agbaji one-on-one to discuss the past, present and future.

Brian Smoller has seen a lot of baseball in his over two decades of calling K-State games for radio and TV. Smoller made the trip to the K-Nation studio to discuss what Pete Hughes has done in Manhattan, the outlook of the roster going forward and more.

Kansas women’s basketball has turned in three-straight 20-win seasons, but had to say goodbye to an elite senior class. K-Nation speaks with a couple of key transfers – Sonia Copeland and Elle Evans – looking to make an immediate impact in relief.

K-Nation also talks about the latest in football recruiting, Felix Anudike-Uzomah getting his Super Bowl ring, a KU senior making the cut at the U.S. Open and more.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

