K-Nation (5/5/24) – Showdown baseball, softball quiz, Brady Day and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Blink and you’ll miss it – this week’s K-Nation is fast-paced and jam-packed with content.

The show starts with a breakdown of this season’s Sunflower Showdown on the baseball diamond. K-State took the series after a thrilling Sunday rubber match, as the all-time series now stands at 141-141-3.

Kansas softball was swept by BYU in the regular season finale, but this Jayhawk group still had some fun this week. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley caught up with Campbell Bagshaw, Kasey Hamilton and Ashlynn Anderson to see how much they know coach Jennifer McFalls.

Brady Day was drafted by the Atlanta Braves after the 2023 season, but the K-State infielder turned down his MLB dreams to return to Manhattan. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley tells us how a conversation over breakfast helped Pete Hughes return a valuable piece to his team.

Kansas linebacker Rich Miller Jr. came with Lance Leipold to Lawrence from Buffalo and was a key part of the turnaround in the program. He recently went undrafted to the NFL, but he tells K-Nation that he isn’t letting that discourage him.

Drew Galloway with K-State Online (On3) is all over recruiting with the Wildcats. He came to the K-Nation studio to calm nerves for K-State fans about lost basketball recruits, along with updates on the transfer portal and what to expect from recent running back commit Dylan Edwards.

The show also gives updates on both men’s golf programs as KU reached its eighth-straight NCAA Regional, while K-State is sending one solo golfer to the postseason.

K-Nation fills viewers in on recent moves in both football and basketball programs, as both football teams welcomed in new transfers.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.