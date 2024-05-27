K-Nation (5/26/24) – Gabby Gregory, Big 12 baseball tournament, Derek Johnson and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The Big 12 baseball tournament has come and gone, and both K-State and KU sit awaiting their fates regarding the potential of more postseason baseball.

K-Nation starts with a breakdown of all five games the two teams participated in, as the Jayhawks bettered the Wildcats in the opening game of the conference tournament. The show dives into the resumes for each school as DI college baseball’s selection show is on Monday, May 27.

Gabby Gregory wrapped up her super-senior season with K-State women’s basketball as a fan-favorite. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt caught up with the budding social media star to hear about what’s next for her.

Derek Johnson, now the voice of Baker Athletics, spent nearly a decade in Lawrence watching all things Jayhawks. He joined K-Nation to talk about his favorite memories on the headset and how special of a season it’s been for Dan Fitzgerald and Kansas baseball.

The high school state track meet in Kansas brings in some of the top competitors from across the state. K-Nation catches up with a couple of future Jayhawks and a Wildcat who performed big at event.

Also on the track, this week’s show highlights the KU and K-State track athletes that punched their tickets to Eugene, where they will compete at the NCAA Outdoor national championship.

The K-State Catbackers Tour wrapped up in Topeka this week, content from that stop is also included. Viewers can hear from volleyball coach Jason Mansfield and assistant men’s basketball coach Jareem Dowling – amongst others – at the fundraiser event.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

