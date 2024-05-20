K-Nation (5/19/24) – Gene Taylor, Alex Jung, Big 12 baseball and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The Big 12 baseball regular season has come to a close, but these two teams are far from finished.

K-Nation starts with a recap of the week’s action on the diamind. K-State narrowly missed the sweep over BYU, but still picked up a series win. Kansas was swept by No. 24 Texas, in Austin, in three very close games.

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor paved the way for the Wildcats to play a 2025 football game across the globe in Ireland. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro caught up with Taylor one-on-one to discuss the plan, why the time was right and the excitement around the program.

KU decathlete Alexander Jung has turned into a Big 12 champion and school-record holder. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with Jung to talk about his work ethic, faith and mindset as the national meet nears.

The show dives into another week of recruiting with both programs. K-State men’s basketball landed a couple of big transfers, while a pair of walk-ons committed to play with Kansas men’s basketball.

K-State tennis players Maralgoo Chosomjav and Charlotte Keitel were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. K-Nation speaks with Chosomjav on the honor.

Nate Lie has his first spring season under his belt as the new leader of Kansas women’s soccer. K-Nation gets an update from Lie as the summer period ensues.

After 36 years in Manhattan, K-State track and field coach Cliff Rovelto announced his retirement this week. K-Nation speaks to Rovelto about how it feels to leave the program after so many years.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

