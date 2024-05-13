K-Nation (5/12/24) – Travis Goff’s hires, Aliyah Carter, Kevin Flaherty and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s K-Nation is full of big names and legendary guests.

The show features the impact Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff has had in only three years leading the Jayhawks. Hear from the man leading the way – along with some of his recent hires – in this in-depth piece on the state of KU sports.

K-State volleyball player Aliyah Carter decided to return for her fifth-and-final season in Manhattan after the Wildcats missed the postseason in 2023. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro sat down with Carter in a one-on-one interview to talk about the decision to return and what’s in-store for 2024.

Kevin Flaherty with KC Sports Network (Pay Heed Podcast) has been an insider for KU football for a long time. He made the trip to the K-Nation studio to talk about the offseason for Lance Leipold’s staff and what’s gone right in Lawrence since his arrival.

As baseball’s regular season comes to a close, K-Nation provided the week’s breakdown from Kansas baseball’s final home series win of the year, along with K-State baseball’s series loss in its final road series of the season at West Virginia.

The show broke down a week of roster changes for both programs, including two Jayhawk basketball players leaving the program, a Kansas football player joining the team, and the latest Wildcat to join Jerome Tang’s squad.

K-Nation also hears from legendary K-State football coach Bill Snyder from the Bill Snyder Family Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

The show ends with a special Mother’s Day shoutout to the real MVP’s behind the K-Nation team.

