K-Nation (4/7/24) – Coach Nick, basketball commits, KU top plays and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s episode of K-Nation brought the sights, sounds and decisions of spring across several sports.

The show starts with a breakdown of a chaotic week surrounding Coach Tang as K-State’s head men’s basketball coach saw his name at the top of the charts of other job searches. K-Nation then goes through the rest of commitment updates: including two Jayhawks returning to Lawrence, but in different ways.

Despite falling on the wrong end of a weekend sweep, Kansas baseball held a game with a lot of importance. K-Nation showcases the Jayhawks’ “Autism Awareness” game with a breakdown from Coach Fitzgerald.

The show also gives an update on both football programs as spring ball gets underway.

K-State soccer is gearing up for Year 8 of the program. Head coach Mike Dibbini has brought in a new coaching staff as the Wildcats look to finish with an above .500 record for the first time ever.

K-Nation goes through the top ten plays from Kansas men’s and women’s basketball teams from the 2023-24 campaign. Tune in for the biggest slams, 3-pointers and passes from the wrapped up season.

Editor’s note: Photos/ file video was placed over certain highlights from the above segment due to broadcast rights restricting what video is allowed on digital platforms. Any highlights from a TV feed of the game had to be covered with images/ file video. Media is not allowed to film men’s basketball games in Allen Fieldhouse.

Coach Mike Nicholson just finished year three as the Chief of Staff for K-State women’s basketball. He made the trip to K-Nation’s studio to talk a historic season, the possibility of Ayoka Lee’s return and more.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.