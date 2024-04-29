K-Nation (4/28/24) – NFL Draft, KU’s Grimes, Price’s journey, roster updates and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – In a week centered around the NFL Draft, transfer portal news in both football and basketball and a loaded slate on the diamond made this edition of K-Nation full to the brim.

Five combined Wildcats and Jayhawks are headed to the big leagues after hearing their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft. Plus, more former KU and K-State players signed with

NFL teams as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the draft.

Both KU and K-State men’s hoops, and K-State football, saw roster movement this weekend. Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson teamed up with coach Bill Self to announce his return on social media, plus the ‘Hawks landed a commitment from former Alabama guard Rylan Griffen.

K-State picked up sharpshooter Brendan Hausen and big man Baye Fall in the portal, but lost freshman guard RJ Jones, senior guard Ques Glover and freshman guard Dai Dai Ames, who all plan to transfer. Former Wildcat Arthur Kaluma also declared for the NBA Draft.

Wildcat football snagged another portal pickup in running back Dylan Edwards, who commits to the purple for now the second time. The Kansas kid is returning home to play for coach Chris Klieman.

Jayhawk baseball picked up a Big 12 series sweep of Texas Tech at home, while Jayhawk softball fell victim to a series sweep while visiting No. 4 Oklahoma State on the road. K-State baseball split the week 2-2, winning a mid-week game over Omaha and winning one of three at TCU.

KU softball’s senior outfielder Angela Price is having a career season, but her four years of college have not been easy. Her journey is one that includes tragedy, hardship and perseverance. She sits down with K-Nation’s Caroline Soro to discuss how she battled through the lows to get to the current highs.

KU football’s new play caller Jeff Grimes talks one-on-one with K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley following the conclusion of the spring season. The new Jayhawk offensive coordinator talks Lance Leipold’s program rebuild, filling the shoes of offensive mastermind Andy Kotelnicki and getting to work with players like Jalon Daniels.

Plus, K-State football will play it’s first game of the year in Ireland. The ‘Cats take on Iowa State in just their second-ever international game.

