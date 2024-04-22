K-Nation (4/21/24) – Bryce Hoppel, Jackson Wentworth, Kansas Relays and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s K-Nation is full of outdoor sports but also some big announcements.

College baseball season is entering the tail-end of conference play, and both K-State and KU picked up much-needed victories over the weekend. The Wildcats found a series win over No. 15 Oklahoma State, while KU left a road trip at Baylor with two wins in three games.

The 101st Kansas Relays took place at Rock Chalk Park. Athletes from all over the map made were on Lawrence, and K-Nation was there to capture some special moments.

At the meet, KU alum and reigning indoor 800-meter world champion Bryce Hoppel returned to his old stomping grounds, winning the 1500-meter. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro caught up with Hoppel in an exclusive one-on-one interview as he prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

K-State pitcher Jackson Wentworth was perfect through 4.1 innings in the Wildcats’ Saturday win over the 15th-ranked Cowboys, before eventually allowing just one run in more than six innings of work. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt sat down with Wentworth afterwards as the two discussed what went right in that game.

K-Nation also breaks down an offseason basketball transfer portal chalk full of fun: including KU men’s basktball landing a top talent out of Wisconsin in AJ Storr, and K-State inking the commitment of UIC transfer CJ Jones.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.