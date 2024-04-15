K-Nation (4/14/24) – Matt Wells, KU’s Coach Kuhle, KU basketball banquet and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s edition of K-Nation covers a lot of ground in a lot of different sports.

KU and K-State football are both wrapping up their spring seasons. KU coach Lance Leipold offers his thoughts following the Jayhawks’ annual spring showcase.

Plus, K-State’s new co-offensive coordinator talks adjusting to the ‘Cats system and all things Avery Johnson. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley talks exclusively with Coach Wells before the end of the spring.

It was also a big weekend of Big 12 baseball and softball. KU baseball extended its win streak to four in what was a monstrous week offensively, scoring 62 total runs in four games. K-State baseball was swept Oklahoma in Norman despite what was almost an epic comeback in game three. KU softball lost its weekend series at Texas Tech, but avoided the sweep with a Saturday win in extra innings.

KU track and field is gearing up for its biggest event of the outdoor season, the 2024 Kansas Relays. The historic event is something a few KU athletes say they’ve been attending since they were young kids.

KU women’s golf has had recent success, much credited to head coach Lindsay Kuhle. Kinley also sits down one-on-one with Coach to talk Jayhawks golf.

After All-American center Ayoka Lee announced her return to Manhattan for a seventh year, head coach Jeff Mittie breaks down the impact Yokie could have on recruiting. KU men’s basketball officially stamped the 2024 season with it’s annual banquet, where coach Bill Self talked outlook for next season.

