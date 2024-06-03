K-Nation (06/02/24) – Wildcats win regional, track coaches, Goff extension and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – K-Nation isn’t done with baseball season just yet, thanks to Pete Hughes’ Wildcats.

This week’s show began with a recap of K-State baseball’s regional championship victory in Fayetteville and a live report from reporter Landon Reinhardt.

The crew also digs into K-State’s prior two wins at the regional which setup the Sunday night finale with SEMO. Then, co-anchors Glenn Kinley and Caroline Soro look at KU baseball’s progress from 2023 before moving into track talk.

Trading cleats for spikes, K-Nation previewed the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by hearing from multiple national qualifiers in Lawrence and Manhattan before one-on-one sit-downs with KU head coach Stanley Redwine and K-State head coach Cliff Rovelto.

The show also reminded viewers of some miscellaneous headlines they may have missed throughout the week, including Dalton Risner’s new NFL deal, Johnny Furphy’s draft decision and K-State football’s latest transfer portal commitment.

