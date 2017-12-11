K&N Pro Series West 2018 schedule includes Las Vegas dirt race
The 2018 K&N Pro Series West schedule includes the series’ first dirt race in 39 years.
NASCAR announced the 15-race schedule Monday, revealing the series will race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Sept. 13.
The race will kick off NASCAR’s playoff-opening weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for all three of its national series.
It will be the series’ first dirt race since 1979 at Ascot Park in Gardena, California. The K&N West series joins the Camping World Truck Series in holding one dirt race a year. The Trucks race at Eldora Speedway in July.
The K&N West season will open March 15 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.
The schedule includes two joint-races with the K&N Pro Series East series. They will be held on July 27 at Iowa Speedway and on Aug. 24 at Illinois’ Gateway Motorsports Park.
NBCSN’s broadcast schedule for the season will be announced at a later date.
Below is the full schedule.
Date
Track
Location
15-Mar
Kern County Raceway Park
Bakersfield, Calif.
5-May
Tucson Speedway*
Tucson, Ariz.
19-May
Orange Show Speedway
San Bernardino, Calif.
9-Jun
Colorado National Speedway
Dacona, Colo.
23-Jun
Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma, Calif.
30-Jun
Douglas County Speedway
Roseburg, Ore.
15-Jul
Spokane County Raceway
Airway Heights, Wash.
27-Jul
Iowa Speedway**
Newtown, Iowa
11-Aug
Evergreen Speedway
Monroe, Wash.
24-Aug
Gateway Motorsports Park**
Madison, Ill.
13-Sep
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track
Las Vegas, Nev.
29-Sep
Meridian Speedway
Meridian, Idaho
13-Oct
All American Speedway
Roseville, Calif.
27-Oct
Kern County Raceway Park
Bakersfield, Calif.
*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East