K&N Pro Series West 2018 schedule includes Las Vegas dirt race

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

The 2018 K&N Pro Series West schedule includes the series’ first dirt race in 39 years.

NASCAR announced the 15-race schedule Monday, revealing the series will race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Sept. 13.

The race will kick off NASCAR’s playoff-opening weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for all three of its national series.

It will be the series’ first dirt race since 1979 at Ascot Park in Gardena, California. The K&N West series joins the Camping World Truck Series in holding one dirt race a year. The Trucks race at Eldora Speedway in July.

The K&N West season will open March 15 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

The schedule includes two joint-races with the K&N Pro Series East series. They will be held on July 27 at Iowa Speedway and on Aug. 24 at Illinois’ Gateway Motorsports Park.

NBCSN’s broadcast schedule for the season will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full schedule.

Date

Track

Location

15-Mar

Kern County Raceway Park

Bakersfield, Calif.

5-May

Tucson Speedway*

Tucson, Ariz.

19-May

Orange Show Speedway

San Bernardino, Calif.

9-Jun

Colorado National Speedway

Dacona, Colo.

23-Jun

Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

30-Jun

Douglas County Speedway

Roseburg, Ore.

15-Jul

Spokane County Raceway

Airway Heights, Wash.

27-Jul

Iowa Speedway**

Newtown, Iowa

11-Aug

Evergreen Speedway

Monroe, Wash.

24-Aug

Gateway Motorsports Park**

Madison, Ill.

13-Sep

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Las Vegas, Nev.

29-Sep

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

13-Oct

All American Speedway

Roseville, Calif.

27-Oct

Kern County Raceway Park

Bakersfield, Calif.

*100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

