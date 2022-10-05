K Matt Prater ruled out in Week 5; WR A.J. Green should play vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a few injuries as they prepare for their Week 5 battle at home against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They will be without their kicker, Matt Prater.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Prater would be out this week. He has a hip injury that kept him from finishing the game against the Carolina Panthers, a 26-16 win.

They signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad Tuesday, so he will be elevated Saturday to replace Prater.

Also, after missing one game with a bone bruise in his knee, receiver A.J. Green should be back and play against the Eagles, AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman tweeted.

Rondale Moore returned in Week 4 and Antoine Wesley could be back as well, so the Cardinals could have everyone available in the receiver room minus DeAndre Hopkins, who has two games remaining on his suspension.

